Temperatures are expected to remain abnormally high through Friday, with the mercury inland set to rise to 40 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere, temperatures on the east and south coasts are set to hit a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius, while temperatures on the rest of the coasts and in the mountains are set to hit a high of 33 degrees Celsius.

The skies will remain clear throughout.

Overnight, there will be some low cloud cover in the north and west of the island, while temperatures will drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland, 24 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 19 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies will be clear throughout the weekend, though temperatures will drop on Saturday, before remaining stable through the rest of the weekend and into Monday.