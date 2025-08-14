The continued unlawful detention of five Greek Cypriots in the north constitutes a flagrant breach of fundamental legal principles and human rights, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told the Cyprus News Agency on Thursday afternoon.

He said the government is intensifying diplomatic efforts at the level of the United Nations, the European Union and with other countries to secure the immediate release of the detainees and restore the rights of citizens of the Republic and the EU.

At the same time, all available legal avenues against Turkey are being examined, including proceedings before the European Court of Human Rights.

The spokesman also urged the public to exercise extreme caution when travelling to the north.

Asked to comment on the postponement until August 21 of the hearing before a “military court” in the north for the five Greek Cypriots accused of illegally entering a military zone, Letymbiotis said this confirmed “beyond any doubt the total absence of any basis for their unlawful detention, which is a gross violation of fundamental legal principles and human rights.”

He added that this “illegal act by Turkey and its subordinate regime confirms its deliberate and cynical disregard for all notions of legality.”

“The Republic condemns in the strongest possible terms this unacceptable action and is stepping up its diplomatic activity at the UN, the EU and with third countries to achieve the immediate termination of the illegal detention and the restoration of the rights of citizens of the Republic and the EU,” he said.

Letymbiotis reiterated that all legal means available against Turkey are under consideration, including action before the ECtHR, and repeated the government’s warning to those visiting the occupied areas to be particularly cautious in light of the “unlawful and provocative conduct” of the north’s authorities, which “do not hesitate to trample on basic freedoms and rights under the pretext of fabricated charges.”