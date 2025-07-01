Limassol is grappling with a serious lifeguard shortage, raising concerns over beach safety as crowds flock to the coast for the summer.

Only 43 out of 79 approved lifeguard positions have been filled across the Limassol district, according to Electra Panayiotou, the acting district officer, who spoke to the Cyprus News Agency. At present, just 16 of the district’s 26 lifeguard towers are operating. Panayiotou said she is worried about the understaffing this summer, despite efforts to attract more recruits.Officials recently lowered the number of required lifeguard certification medals from four to three in hopes of boosting interest. Yet the response has been poor, leaving many towers unmanned.

This summer, 44 lifeguards are on the payroll in Limassol, one of whom serves as the team leader. The remaining 43 cover the operational towers. The lifeguard workforce usually grows as the weather warms. Eleven permanent lifeguards work through the winter until March. In April, staff numbers rise to 41, climbing to 55 in May and 74 in peak summer. This year, 79 posts were approved, but fewer than expected have been filled.

“The situation is not entirely tragic when there’s a second lifeguard tower manned in each area,” Panayiotou explained.

But she highlighted serious issues at Governor’s Beach, where not even a single tower is operational.

On Monday, authorities held exams to recruit new lifeguards, but no candidates turned up. Three individuals have since shown interest. Once they submit the necessary paperwork, they will be tested and, if successful, will staff the tower at Governor’s Beach. Meanwhile, the British Bases have asked for a second lifeguard tower to be staffed at Lady’s Mile. Currently, only one tower operates along the five-kilometre stretch of that popular beach. Panayiotou linked the lack of interest to several factors. One is Brexit, which has reduced the number of Cypriot students studying in Britain. Many of these students used to return early to Cyprus and seek summer work as lifeguards.

Another issue is competition from hotel pools. Many people prefer working as pool lifeguards, where they enjoy better benefits and face fewer responsibilities than at busy beaches.

Further complicating matters are the strict rules of the Cyprus lifesaving federation. lifeguard certificates last only two years. If lifeguards do not upgrade their qualifications in time, they must start their certification from scratch. The district administration also struggles to staff certain lifeguard towers early in the morning, despite demand from swimmers. The summer lifeguard schedule runs from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm. But Panayiotou said towers at Olympion Coast and Kourion Beach ideally should operate from 6:30 am, to protect early swimmers. That, however, remains impossible due to the staff shortage.

“We are facing a real problem,” Panayiotou concluded.

“Despite our efforts, we simply cannot meet the needs.”