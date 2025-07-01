PwC Cyprus this week announced the admission of George Constantinides to its partnership, with effect from July 1, 2025.

According to an official announcement, the appointment reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to nurturing leadership talent and supporting the country’s strategic vision for long-term economic transformation.

“We welcome George to the partnership and wish him every success in his new role amidst conditions marked by significant challenges but also great opportunities” said Philippos Soseilos, CEO of PwC Cyprus.

“George’s passion and talent will make a substantial contribution to PwC’s collective effort to deliver value through building strong relationships based on trust, at a time when trust is more important than ever” he added.

Moreover, the firm reaffirmed its belief in Cyprus’ economic potential and expressed optimism about its role in supporting the national Vision 2035 strategy. “We are bold, collaborative and optimistic in our pursuit to help our clients and people build, sustain and accelerate their own momentum so they can thrive in today’s fast-paced, changing world” the firm said in a statement.

George Constantinides began his professional career with PwC UK in London in 2008. He joined PwC Cyprus in 2012 and is currently a member of the firm’s Tax Advisory unit.

He provides tax advisory services to listed and private multinational companies operating in Cyprus, while he also serves on the tax committee of the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA).

Constantinides is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC). He holds a degree in Computer Science from the University of Southampton, as well as a Master’s degree in Data Communications, Networks and Distributed Systems from University College London (UCL).