Three suspects on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the theft of €15,000 worth of sheep from Xylofagou in the British base area of Dhekelia in April and May.

While the Turkish Cypriot men admitted to attempting to steal the sheep, they plead not guilty to four other charges involving animal theft, illegal trespassing, malicious damage and illegal entry.

The three defendants are set to appear before the Dhekelia base court on July 17 and will be remanded in custody until then.