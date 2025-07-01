Two people were arrested on Monday in old Nicosia for staying illegally in the Republic of Cyprus, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests came during a coordinated operation carried out between 5pm and 11pm. Police said the aim was to safeguard public order and ensure compliance with the law.

Officers from several units joined the operation. These included the crime prevention Unit, the aliens and immigration service, the Nicosia municipality’s health services, the fire service, the VAT department, the tax department, and the district administration.

Police said checks were conducted in two apartment blocks, covering 15 flats. As a result, two individuals were taken into custody for illegal stay.

Authorities said other issues were also identified during the operation, linked to matters under the responsibility of various services. These will now be investigated further.

Police stressed that such checks will continue. They said the aim is to uphold legality and safety in the area, which has long faced challenges linked to overcrowding, older buildings, and concerns about public health and security.

The operation reflects wider efforts by the government to manage migration and enforce laws on residence and employment. Officials have said that while Cyprus remains committed to human rights, the pressures on services and housing make enforcement necessary.

Rights groups have previously called for balance in such operations, warning that vulnerable people should not be unfairly targeted. Police insist, however, that checks are carried out based on evidence and are part of maintaining order and safety for all residents.

The two people arrested are expected to face legal proceedings under Cyprus’ immigration laws. Police have not released further details about their identities or nationalities.

Officials said further updates would be given as investigations progress.