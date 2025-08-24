Paralimni-Dheryneia Municipality is enhancing its fire protection capabilities with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), following a new agreement for the installation and management of the Firewatch AI system across 15 detection stations in all municipal districts, the municipality said on Sunday.

According to a municipal announcement, Mayor Giorgos Nikolettos signed the agreement with William Demetriou, Director of Kernel Consultants Ltd, the company behind the Firwatch AI technology. The project comes at no financial cost to the municipality, as it is part of the company’s ongoing research and development efforts.

The municipality was selected as a pilot partner for the initiative, contributing to the further refinement and advancement of the AI-based fire detection system.

“This collaboration positions Paralimni-Deryneia as one of the first municipalities to actively participate in an innovative initiative aimed at providing robust wildfire protection in Cyprus and abroad,” the announcement stated. “At the same time, it leverages emerging technologies to safeguard the environment and critical infrastructure.”

Mayor Nikolettos expressed his appreciation to the Firwatch AI team for offering the system to the municipality, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in the prevention and timely response to risks that threaten natural ecosystems, human lives, and property.

He further noted that using AI for fire detection marks “a decisive step toward fortifying the municipality’s defences against wildfires.”