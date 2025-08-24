The ‘pre-election restrictions’ came into effect in the north on Sunday, officially marking the beginning of the process ahead of the upcoming ‘elections’, scheduled to take place on October 19.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the ‘High Electoral Council’ has released a detailed timetable outlining the key dates leading up to the vote.

Political parties now have until September 9 to nominate their candidates. Official submission of candidacies is set for September 12, with a provisional list of names expected to be announced the same day. The final list of approved candidates will be confirmed on September 21 and published on September 22.

The ‘electoral’ rolls will be posted on September 14 and will remain open for public review and objections for a period of seven days.

Independent candidates must submit their chosen emblem or symbol by September 15. A draw to determine the order of candidates on the ballot paper will take place on September 21, with the final ballot papers arranged on September 22.

The campaign will officially begin on September 23, while the publication of opinion polls and surveys will be allowed until October 4. Distribution of the ballot papers is required to be completed by October 16. Campaigning will end on October 18 — the day before the elections.