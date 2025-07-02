Responding to criticism over the alleged removal of cats from its coastal front and prohibiting dogs from walking on the pedestrian path with a sign, the municipality of Paralimni-Dherynia said it strictly complied with all applicable laws.

“The municipal council has undertaken and is undertaking many initiatives and actions for the safety and well-being of animals within its municipal boundaries,” the municipality said in a statement.

A Facebook post addressed to Paralimni-Dherynia mayor Giorgos Nikolettou on Tuesday alleged the municipality of “engaging in actions that are considered animal abuse and a violation of their rights”, stressing animals had the right to coexist with humans.

“We urgently call on you to immediately stop any illegal actions regarding the removal of cats from your coastal front,” animal rights activist Neofytos Neofytou wrote in a post.

He addressed the mayor directly, calling on him to “immediately remove the illegal prohibitions with signs for dogs crossing the pedestrian street”, adding that this would violate laws and animal rights.

Referring to the accusations, the municipality insisted that no decision had been taken by the council to relocate animals from any area within its jurisdiction “at any point”.

It stressed that in 2025, the municipality had allocated “thousands of euros” from its annual budget for animal welfare, including the management of stray animals. several feeding stations for stray cats have already been installed, with more underway to ensure full coverage across the municipality.

“The municipality has proceeded with the proper and full implementation of the existing legislation regarding the ownership of dogs, with the aim of preventing and combating the phenomenon of their abandonment,” mayor Giorgos Nikolettou said in his statement on Facebook.

Nikolettou added that his municipality was among the first ones in Cyprus to develop and maintain a beach where dog bathing as permitted with the provision of free beach mattresses and umbrellas.

Seeking to strengthen its commitment to animal welfare, the municipality said its goal was to establish an animal-friendly environment and encouraged residents to share suggestions, feedback, or complaints regarding any issues related to animal care.

Meanwhile, activist Neofytou accused the local authorities of prioritising tourism over animal welfare, stressing they had not responded to private messages and warning of staging a protest to expose what they described as illegal actions, neglect, and abuse against animals.

“Nature and the beaches do not belong to humans alone. These are public spaces,” he said.