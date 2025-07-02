The Earth observation satellite data acquisition station antenna recently arrived at Limassol, the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence said in a statement.

The Earth observation antenna is an advanced system used to receive data from satellites, which collect information about the Earth. The centre said that this infrastructure is a key tool for observing the Earth from space.

The antenna will be installed at Cyta’s facilities, marking the culmination of a multi-year effort by the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence based in Limassol.

The installation of the antenna cost €3.9 million and was funded though the European Horizon 2020 Excelsior programme with contributions from the Republic of Cyprus. The programme is being implemented by the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak).

This particular satellite station has unique characteristics, allowing for the simultaneous reception of data from three different frequency bands from low-orbit satellites.

“This important infrastructure covers the needs of not only Cyprus, but also of the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, strengthening existing and future satellite missions,” Eratosthenes said.

According to Eratosthenes, the antenna will be able to provide satellite data in near real-time, contributing to more effective natural disaster response, maritime surveillance, and climate monitoring.