MPs on Tuesday said they were concerned about living conditions of disabled people both private and state care homes.

“Poor hygiene conditions, inadequate medical care, lack of adequate staffing and personnel and the absence of social and psychological support are just some of the problems that have been recorded,” House labour committee chairman Andreas Kafkalias said after a discussion on the matter, adding that the number available places did not sufficiently cover existing needs.

Kafkalias criticised the deputy ministry of social welfare and the social welfare services, saying they had failed to ensure dignified and safe living conditions for those in care facilities.

He then raised concerns about a disabled person who died in a state care home in Kato Polemidia on May 16 which he said had not been investigated.

The case had been brought to light by Disy MP Rita Superman, who said that a request to receive answers on the matter had been submitted to the deputy ministry.

“A man lost his life while under the supervision of caregivers who have no knowledge of first aid. Obviously something is wrong,” she said.

She added that it remained unclear whether a comprehensive investigation into the case had been launched and appealed to the social welfare services to “not only apply the minimum criteria required by law, but for the purpose of protecting the residents and ensuring their dignified living.”

Kafkalias added to Superman’s concerns, saying that reports of caregivers providing services without a first aid certificate were seriously worrying.

“Supportive living homes need to be strengthened with staff, resources and supervision,” Kafkalias concluded.