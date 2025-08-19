A 19-year-old male is in a critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit after being run over late on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said the boy was walking through a car park in Larnaca at around 11.30pm when a car being driven by another 19-year-old, with a third 19-year-old in the passenger seat, ran him over.

He was taken to the Larnaca general hospital ant intubated, before being transferred to Nicosia due to the severity of his condition.

The police conducted a breathalyser test on the driver, which came back negative.

Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.