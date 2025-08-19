Digenis Akritas Morphou is mourning its 18-year-old footballer, Kajul Espinoza, who was killed in a car crash in Bangladesh, the club announced on Tuesday evening.

“He tragically died in an accident in Bangladesh, his country of origin, where he was on vacation. He was a student at the Palouriotissa high school, from which he graduated in June”, the club wrote on social media.

According to Digenis Akritas Morphou, the young man was instantly killed in a collision involving a vehicle in which he was travelling with two of his cousins on Monday.

“[We express our] immense mourning for the sudden and unjust loss of our beloved Kajul – a student of kindness, love and generosity”, the young man’s high school in Palouriotissa wrote in a statement.

“Our dear Katziul, (…)your kindness, your great soul and the love you gave generously to everyone around you remain with us. You were a child who left light, who made others feel safe and warm. Your absence leaves a void that cannot be filled,” the school wrote.

Palouriotissa high school said that the school planned to honour him “so that his presence among them will remain alive.”

“Warmest condolences to your family, your friends and your classmates. Farewell, our beloved Kajul. Your school will never forget you,” the school concluded its post.