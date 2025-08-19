Several models of vehicles from brands including Peugeot, Fiat, Toyota, Jeep and more have been deemed dangerous and were recalled from the European market, the road transport department (TOM) said on Tuesday.

“[TOM] calls on manufacturers, representatives, distributors of the manufacturer, importers and sellers, who may have imported any of them to the Cypriot market to inform [us] accordingly,” it said.

Customers, TOM, added, are recommended to contact the manufacturer or its distributor in Cyprus for further instructions.

A variety of vehicle parts are also included in the warning. Consumers who have purchased them are advised to stop using them, immediately return them to the seller and inform them accordingly.

Should the manufacturer, representative, distributor or seller refuse to accept the return of the vehicle or parts, consumers are advised to submit a complaint in writing to the Consumer Protection Service via www.consumer.gov.cy

The recall comes after the EU’s early warning system for dangerous non-food products, Safety Gate, listed the respective vehicles as “dangerous”. Safety Gate can be accessed via https://ec.europa.eu/safety-gate-alerts/screen

For further information on the recalled vehicles, consumers can reach out to the road transport department directly via [email protected]or check the government website via www.gov.cy, where all recalled vehicles are listed.

Consumers can then check for the model of their vehicle on Safety Gate, where the production date of the affected vehicles and further details are listed to see if their vehicle is included in the recall.