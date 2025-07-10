AYÃ Resort by All&More Hotels and Resorts is set to open with an unforgettable bang on July 24, 2025, staying true to the brand’s promise to turn unforgettable moments into favourite summer rituals. That’s why this “return to divine joy” naturally begins with a real poolside party and a DJ set to surpass them all.

The stunningly curated Grand Opening event will take place at the grand pool of AYÃ, where the resort’s heart beats as keenly as the music fuelling the atmosphere. The expansive 3,000-sq.m pool offers an idyllic setting, daily open to the public, promising uninterrupted relaxation and a cascade of thrilling DJ sets. Here, unparalleled calm meets vibrant party energy every single day, without missing a beat.

Setting the tone for Summer 2025

This is where internationally-acclaimed DJ and producer Valeron will ignite the evening with a legendary set to be heard across Cyprus. Valeron is known for his signature genre-blending sound that fuses Deep House with traditional instruments like the Cretan Lyra and Oud. A longtime Scorpios Mykonos resident and founder of Yulunga Music, he continues to shape a globally-inspired, timeless sound that, once experienced at AYÃ, will set the tone for the rest of the summer.

This evening will herald many events to come, each carefully curated by AYÃ Resort to make this summer one to remember. So, prepare to join the party and step into Ayia Napa’s freshest resort. From the creators of Hotel Napa Suites comes a premium, adults-only sanctuary, where Mykonian architecture meets the worshipped, untamed beauty of Ayia Napa. With just 45 luxurious suites and three overwater bungalows – most swim-up and others with private pools – a stunning poolside area along with curated dining and event facilities, AYÃ is here to stay, and here for you to indulge in.

Important information:

About All&More Hotels and Resorts

All&More is an expanding collection of mindful hotels and resorts, currently featuring Hotel Napa Suites and AYÃ Resort in Ayia Napa, Cyprus. Our philosophy is simple: exceed expectations, tailor every experience and ensure each stay reflects the unique beauty and spirit of its location. Our properties serve as a curated canvas for your journey, centred around exceptional service, immersive design and a deep respect for local culture and nature. At All&More, we go above and beyond, for both our guests and at each destination.