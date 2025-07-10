Cyprus on Thursday took part in a virtual meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’, where it reiterated its support for Ukraine.

According to a statement, President Nikos Christodoulides participated in the video conference call, organised from London by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Taking part in the video conference were the leaders of a number of nations – including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy – as well as Nato leaders.

“The conference call related to the ongoing efforts to support Ukraine and its purpose was to coordinate for achieving a permanent ceasefire,” the statement from the Cypriot presidency read.

In his own intervention, Christodoulides reiterated Cyprus’ “steadfast support to Ukraine, underlining the sense of solidarity that stems from Cyprus’ shared historical experience as a victim of invasion and occupation”.

The ‘Coalition of the Willing’, as it is known, is a coalition of 31 countries which have pledged strengthened support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.