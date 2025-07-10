ExxonMobil Cyprus officially launched its new initiative, “ESSO Safe Vision” at a press conference held on July 9, 2025, at the Road Safety Park in Nicosia. The initiative entails a social responsibility programme focused on raising awareness and prevention of accidents via good eyesight and road safety.

The programme, held under the auspices of the Cyprus Police (Traffic Department HQ) and implemented in collaboration with the Cyprus Optical Council and A. Potamitis Medicare Ltd, offers free vision screening for drivers at selected ESSO service stations across Cyprus, via a mobile eye-check unit.

In addition to members of the media, the event was attended and addressed by Health Minister Michael Damianos, representatives of the Cyprus Police, the Cyprus Optical Council, and other partner organisations.

In his address, Minister Damianos highlighted the importance of this initiative, stressing the necessity of prevention and cooperation between the public and private sectors. He emphasised that road safety is an integral part of public health, noting that preventing road accidents through good vision is a vital measure that can save lives. He congratulated ExxonMobil Cyprus for taking tangible steps towards strengthening social responsibility.

Margarita Papaspyrou, Marketing Advisor of ExxonMobil Cyprus, presented the vision behind the ESSO Safe Vision programme, stating that good eyesight is essential for safe driving, and the aim of the initiative is to raise awareness about prevention and the importance of regular eye checks. “We don’t just want to test thousands of drivers. We want to awaken a sense of awareness – to instil the belief that proper eyesight is crucial to safety on the road,” she said.

Assistant Chief of the Cyprus Traffic Police Stelios Panayides praised the long-standing collaboration with ExxonMobil Cyprus on road safety issues, adding that such initiatives significantly contribute to the prevention of serious and fatal road collisions. “Road safety is not a luxury — it’s an obligation. Prevention requires a collective effort and the cooperation of all stakeholders and society as a whole,” he noted.

Representing the Cyprus Optical Council, George Petsas highlighted the importance of regular eye testing as a core preventive tool. He noted that vision directly affects perception and reaction times on the road. “We are proud to support this initiative voluntarily, offering our services island-wide with the aim of creating a safer society,” he added.

For his part, Avgoustinos Potamitis, Managing Director of A. Potamitis Medicare Ltd, expressed the company’s support for the programme, providing technical equipment for the operation of the mobile unit. “It’s an honour to contribute to an initiative with such clear social impact and tangible benefits for drivers,” he said.

The ESSO Safe Vision mobile unit will visit selected ESSO service stations across Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos until November 2025.

Visits schedule:

July 26, 2025 – Limassol (21 Paphou Street)

September 6, 2025 – Paphos (82 Tombs of the Kings Ave.)

September 20, 2025 – Larnaca (43 Griva Digeni Ave.)

October 4, 2025 – Limassol (1 Onisillou St., Agios Tychonas)

October 18, 2025 – Nicosia (12 Kyriakou Matsi St., Agios Dometios)

November 1, 2025 – Nicosia (278 Strovolos Ave. – near Jumbo)

All eye checks are carried out free of charge by licensed opticians, in collaboration with the Cyprus Optical Council.