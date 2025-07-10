The board of directors of Mall of Cyprus approved an interim dividend of €13.5 million, following a review of the company’s financial position based on the provisional 2025 accounts.

According to an announcement, the dividend will be distributed proportionally to shareholders registered with the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) as of July 23.

Shareholders will receive €0.0405 per fully paid common share, with the payment to be made in cash on July 28.

It is noted that the company’s shares will trade ex-dividend on the CSE from July 22.