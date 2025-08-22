Temperatures on Friday will once again surpass the 40-degree-Celsius mark, with a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius forecast inland.

Elsewhere, temperatures on the southeast, south, and north coasts are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius, while temperatures on the west and southwest coasts will hit a high of 32 degrees Celsius.

The skies will be largely clear throughout, though localised increased cloud cover will be present in some areas.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with light fog or mist forecast for the early hours of Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland, 24 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains.