A 19-year-old from a European country was arrested on Friday in connection to a case of conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted murder, arson, illegal possession of a firearm and explosives, and other offences on August 14

At around 4am on August 14, four cars were arsoned at a car rental office on the beach road in Pyla.

Police investigations have revealed that two people approached the site in another car and set fire to the vehicles after dousing them with a flammable substance.

The security guard at the site told police that he heard a number of shots although no one was reported injured, and they appear to have been made in his direction.

The teen is expected to be taken to court later on Friday where police will ask for a remand order against him.