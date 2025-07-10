NYSE-listed Safe Bulkers and its CEO, Polys Hajioannou, have announced the company’s 5th annual scholarship programme for the academic year 2025-2026, as part of its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) initiatives.

The programme will award ten scholarships of €10,000 each to Cypriot citizens or Greek citizens residing in Cyprus, aiming to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies abroad in shipping-related fields.

Eligible countries include Greece, the United Kingdom, and others.

The scholarships target studies in disciplines such as Naval Architecture, Marine and Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Shipping Law and related sectors. Applicants will be assessed based on academic performance and social criteria, including family status and income.

High school graduates must hold a university acceptance letter and demonstrate a Cyprus Baccalaureate score of at least 18.0 or A-level grades in Mathematics or Physics of minimum B.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students already enrolled abroad must meet minimum grade requirements, such as an annual average above 60 per cent (2:1) for UK universities or a ‘Very Good’ average at other institutions.

Applications must be submitted through the company’s website by August 31, 2025.

Supporting documents and certificates may be completed before the start of the academic year.

For further details and clarifications, candidates can email [email protected].