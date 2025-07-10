Financial literacy and AI focus of NBG innovation programme

The National Bank of Greece on Thursday announced the launch of its 16th Innovation and Technology Competition as part of its NBG Business Seeds programme.

“This initiative is the longest-running innovation support institution in Greece and Cyprus, promoting individuals with vision and offering them the tools and guidance needed to transform ideas into action,” the bank said.

“With over 8,700 submissions to date, the competition continues to serve as a fertile meeting point between entrepreneurial creativity and technological innovation,” it added..

The bank also explained that the competitions “aims to encourage research projects, business plans and technological solutions that respond to the needs of modern society and the demands of tomorrow’s economy”.

It further mentioned that participation from Cypriot research teams and startups remains consistent, with many of them recognised over the past sixteen years. The winner of the 15th edition of the competition was Cypriot company Ask Wire.

“This year’s competition places a strong focus on tomorrow’s technologies and social responsibility,” the bank said.

Proposals are expected to address key sectors such as financial technology, digital entrepreneurship, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainability and social progress.

Particular emphasis is placed on solutions that promote good governance, financial literacy and the economic empowerment of citizens.

Throughout the competition, participants will have the opportunity to strengthen their proposals through a structured programme of information sessions and mentoring.

This effort will be supported by experienced executives from the National Bank of Greece and more than 50 collaborating institutions.

These include Microsoft, AWS, Google, KEMEL, AmCham, the Onassis Foundation, the National Documentation Centre, HIGGS, OK!Thess, CapsuleT, Bayer Hellas, Mastercard and NBG Pay.

Information and mentoring events will also be held in Cyprus throughout the competition period.

The top three proposals will be awarded cash prizes of €20,000, €12,000 and €8,000 respectively, following an evaluation by university professors and senior executives from the bank.

In addition, a new €4,000 Special Property Tech Award has been established.

“The competition will also continue offering up to five Special Awards for Financial Empowerment, totalling €10,000, aimed at supporting and enhancing citizens’ ability to make informed and responsible financial decisions,” the announcement mentioned.

“Beyond the cash prizes, winners will gain access to valuable support networks, enjoy exposure and collaboration opportunities, and may engage in strategic cooperation with the National Bank of Greece, either through the use of their services or through potential investment by the bank in their equity,” it added.

The deadline for proposal submissions is Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 15:00.

Further information about the NBG Business Seeds programme and the competition is available on the official website.