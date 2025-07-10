This summer, Limassol is set to host the Beachpolistas World Tour for the tenth consecutive year, a sporting event that has become an international institution with a strong social and cultural dimension. Once again, XM joins as Strategic Sponsor, in collaboration with Ydatinos Kosmos, FAB Sportswear, the International Beach Water Polo Association, and the Municipality of Limassol, as part of the broader “Lemesia” programme.

Demonstrating commitment to social responsibility, XM and Beachpolistas World Tour will donate part of the event’s proceeds to support TELETHON, aiding individuals with neuromuscular diseases and contributing to research into genetic and neurological conditions that aim to improve patients’ quality of life.

The event will also incorporate environmental actions, such as sea clean-ups and recycling initiatives, reinforcing the tournament’s eco-conscious values and its dedication to sustainable development.

Ultimately, combining a love for the sea with the spirit of athletic camaraderie, the 2025 edition of Beachpolistas World Tour is returning with renewed energy and ambition, offering unforgettable experiences to both athletes and spectators. The tournament has evolved into a global reference point for the water polo community, while promoting values such as teamwork, inclusion and mutual respect.

The 2024 edition had left a lasting impression, attracting over 200 athletes from 30 teams representing Greece, Cyprus, Moldova, Serbia, Hungary and other European nations. This year’s event raises the bar even higher, with a particular focus on youth development, continuing its tradition of hosting junior tournaments for the third year running.

Furthermore, in 2025, Beachpolistas is taking on an even more international flair, expanding to Greece, Mexico, Chile and Cyprus, with the involvement of Olympic athletes and top representatives of the sport on the organising committee. As a result, the event is fast becoming a global platform for both sporting and cultural expression.

XM invites all sports enthusiasts, community-minded members of the public and environmental advocates to join this summer celebration of sport, solidarity and sustainability. In Summer 2025, Limassol will become the global hub of the water polo world.