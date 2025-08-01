A Turkish Cypriot civil servant who works at the north’s land registry office has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the five Greek Cypriots who remain in custody after having been arrested on suspicion of espionage last month.

According to news website Kibris Postasi, the civil servant is accused of providing documents and maps to the five Greek Cypriots.

The civil servant is expected to appear in court in Famagusta on Friday.

The five Greek Cypriots are three men, aged 68, 66 and 60, and two women, aged 63 and 60. They were arrested on July 19, having been seen in a residential area in the village of Galatia, near Trikomo, “walking around with a blue folder” and “causing concern”.

Two of the five were remanded in custody for a further three months at a court in Trikomo on Thursday, while all five appeared in military court in northern Nicosia on Friday morning.

