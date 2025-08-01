Donations for the support of wildfire victims in Cyprus have reached approximately €1.2 million, according to accountant-general Andreas Antoniades, who spoke to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Tuesday.

The funds, collected through a special account set up at the Central Bank of Cyprus, have poured in from individuals, organisations, and companies across the country. Some contributions have exceeded €100,000, Antoniades said.

“It’s not about raising the largest possible amount,” said Antoniades. “We are responding to the public’s call to contribute financially, ensuring that their donations serve a meaningful and transparent purpose.”

Crucially, the accountant-general clarified that the donations will not be used to fund existing state support schemes.

Instead, they will be allocated to separate initiatives directly tied to the wildfire disaster and the needs of those impacted. The specific use of the funds will be determined by the council of ministers, ensuring a government-level review and approval process.

To reinforce trust and transparency, detailed information will be made publicly available once the donation campaign concludes. This will include a breakdown of the donation amounts by category – donations under €5,000, donations between €5,000 – €100,000 and donations exceeding €100,000.

“The largest individual donation will also be made public,” said Antoniades, adding that transparency and accountability are at the core of this fundraising effort. “We will clearly present how much was collected, how it was spent and for which exact purposes.”

“This isn’t just about numbers,” said Antoniades. “It’s about ensuring every euro donated goes where it’s most needed, to help the people and areas hit hardest by the fires.”