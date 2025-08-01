Fifty-two taxis will be permanently banned from entering the Larnaca and Paphos airports after repeatedly violating regulations, the licensing authority announced on Friday.

“We had initially suspended access for these 52 vehicles for the year 2025, but unfortunately, several continued to violate the law. Therefore, we will proceed with their definitive exclusion,” the authority said.

According to the announcement, some drivers whose airport access had already been suspended continued to enter the premises illegally by following other vehicles into the queue.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately,” the authority said, adding that those who facilitate or support such violations will also face immediate suspension, in line with its June 2024 directive.

Under the policy, announced on July 20, 2024, urban, rural, and intercity taxi drivers who breach airport regulations face an immediate seven-day suspension of their airport access permit.

In the case of repeated violation, the period of suspension of the right of entry will be prolonged for another seven days, with a maximum limit of 30 days, when which point the right of entry will be permanently suspended.

In July 2024, some 22 urban and long-distance taxi drivers were suspended from entering Larnaca airport for violations of pickup/drop-off rules, with warnings of permanent suspensions for repeat offenders.