The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Beijing, participated with an information kiosk at the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which took place in Beijing from July 16 to July 20.

According to an announcement from the ministry, this year’s event, which was held for the third time and is now considered the largest exhibition in the field of supply chain, gathered more than 1,200 companies from 75 countries and attracted over 210,000 business visitors, confirming its status as a leading international business event.

The ministry stated that Cyprus’ participation in the exhibition “strengthened the country’s visibility abroad and deepened trade relations with China and other international markets”, as a large number of individuals, companies and delegations from other countries visited the Cypriot kiosk.

Visitors were informed and received promotional material about Cyprus as a business centre, while at the same time, through tasting sessions, the recognition and export potential of Cypriot products was promoted.

Finally, the ministry said that “the commercial counsellor of Cyprus in Beijing, Petros Petrou, gave a series of interviews to major state platforms such as People’s Daily, CGTN, CRI and International Business, further promoting the country to the local and international audience”.