A public air-conditioned space will be available from next Monday, July 14, the municipality of Strovolos announced on Friday.

The space will be located on the ground floor of the municipal hall, located at 100 Strovolou Avenue, and will be open to the public from Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

Given rising temperatures, the municipality called on the public to be particularly careful, avoiding unecessary exposure to the sun and taking measures to protect vulnerable community members, especially the elderly.

It also urged the public to take similar measures for their pets, who should be hydrated and kept in a shady and cool place. Dog walking should ideally take place early in the morning or after sunset.