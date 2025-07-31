A 66-year-old woman is in critical condition after being run over by a vehicle in Limassol on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the accident occurred around, when a car driven by a 30-year-old woman ran over the pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road.

The 66-year-old woman was seriously injured in the accident and taken to a private hospital, where doctors determined that she had suffered a skull fracture and a haematoma. She is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit and remains in a critical condition.

Limassol traffic police is investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.