Parts of the Paphos district were left without power on Sunday afternoon after a wildfire broke out near the village of Steni.

Steni itself was left without power, along with the nearby town of Polis Chrysochous and the villages of Droushia, Goudi, Skoulli, and Yiolou, as well as the nearby Nicosia district village of Pano Pyrgos.

Electricity authority (EAC) spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said the EAC had been asked by the fire brigade to temporarily interrupt the power supply to those areas until the fire is under control.

A total of eight firefighting aircraft have thus far been deployed in the effort to put the fire out.

