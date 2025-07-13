With Bitcoin (BTC) now showing signs of stabilization, seasoned crypto traders are anticipating what always follows: the beginning of altseason. Historically, when BTC cools after a run, capital flows into lower-cap projects with strong fundamentals and high upside. And this cycle, the presale drawing serious attention is none other than Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Currently in Phase 5 of its presale and priced at just $0.03, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised over $12.15 million and onboarded more than 13,000 holders. With 72% of the current phase already sold and the next price point set to rise to $0.035, investors have only a short window left before entry becomes significantly more expensive.

Those who moved into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) during Phase 2, when the token price was $0.015, have already doubled their initial positions. For example, an investor who allocated $20,000 at that stage secured approximately 1,333,333 tokens. As the presale advanced to Phase 5, where the token is now priced at $0.03, the value of that same allocation has grown to $40,000—effectively a 2x gain before the token has even listed on any exchanges. With the projected listing price targeting $0.06, this position could soon be worth $80,000, representing a potential 4x return from the original entry.

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized near $118,000 this week, fluctuating between $107,500 and $118,500, with change as of July 11, 2025. The consolidation follows a surge in ETF inflows ($1.2B) and whale accumulation, offsetting U.S.-BRICS trade tensions. On-chain data shows 2.5M+ active addresses and $2B in daily volume, with technicals indicating a potential breakout above $110K if ETF momentum persists.

BTC’s stability reinforces its safe-haven status, potentially supporting altcoins like ETH and SOL in crypto markets. In stocks, blockchain firms may see gains, though U.S. tariff threats could spark volatility. In forex, a stronger dollar may pressure BTC’s upside, but institutional inflows and global uncertainty could drive demand, positioning Bitcoin (BTC) as a resilient asset amid trade disputes and economic shifts.

How Mutuum Finance (MUTM) rewards both sides of DeFi

What makes Mutuum Finance (MUTM) more than just a temporary hype token is its deep-rooted focus on real yield, actual use cases, and a sustainable token model. Unlike many presale tokens banking only on buzz, MUTM will offer an entire decentralized lending protocol with two distinct layers.

The first will be its Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, designed for passive investors who will look to earn income without actively managing their crypto. Users will be able to deposit blue-chip assets like USDC, ETH, or DAI into smart contract pools and will receive mtTokens—ERC-20 compliant tokens that will represent their deposits and will grow in value as interest is earned from borrowers. These mtTokens won’t just serve as passive placeholders; they will automatically compound over time and will also be eligible for staking to unlock even more rewards.

To illustrate, a lender who will deposit $5,000 worth of USDC into the protocol will receive mtUSDC in return. They will earn $410 at an annualized return of 8.2%—with no manual intervention required. The mtToken will handle the heavy lifting, making it an attractive option for hands-off investors who will seek predictable, automated yield.

Then there will be the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) layer, which will open doors for borrowers to create custom lending agreements using altcoins like DOGE, SHIB, or PEPE as collateral. This flexibility will remain rare in DeFi and will position Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as a few of the platforms that will allow meme coin and niche altcoin holders to unlock liquidity without selling. Both borrower and lender will benefit in this model: one will receive accessible capital, while the other will earn yield on tailored terms.

Presale ending soon: Why the $0.03 window may not last long

The fundamentals of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are not the only thing drawing new capital. On-chain data shows a notable shift of liquidity from legacy altcoins into MUTM, as investors chase both income utility and price upside. With the current presale round 72% sold out, less than 28% of Phase 5 supply remains—and when that cap is hit, the price will immediately rise to $0.035.

The roadmap adds even more fire to the FOMO. The beta version of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) platform is set to go live at listing, and the protocol is also preparing to integrate Layer-2 scaling solutions to reduce gas fees for users. A decentralized stablecoin backed by overcollateralized assets is also in development, designed to work natively within the platform’s ecosystem. These future milestones are not just tech ambitions—they are direct levers that will enhance token utility and protocol value.

On the security front, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has undergone a rigorous audit by CertiK, scoring an impressive 95.00 on the Token Scan system. To further enhance transparency and community trust, a $50,000 bug bounty program has been launched, inviting top developers to test the protocol’s resilience before launch. A separate $100,000 giveaway is also underway, where 10 lucky presale participants will receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens.

The clock is now ticking. With BTC stabilizing and investor attention turning to early-stage DeFi gems, the opportunity to enter Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.03 is fading quickly. Early buyers from previous phases have already seen 2X gains. Those entering now are still early—but won’t be for long.

