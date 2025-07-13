A 30-year-old man suffered stab wounds and other serious injuries after getting into a fight with a 53-year-old man in a supermarket car park in the Limassol district village of Pissouri, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the 30-year-old was after the fight transported by ambulance to a hospital in Limassol, where it was found that he had sustained “injuries to various parts of his body” caused by a knife and “serious bleeding in the cervical area”.

As a result, he was rushed to surgery, with doctors on Sunday describing his condition as serious but stable.

The 53-year-old was arrested on Sunday and is expected to appear in court later in the day.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.