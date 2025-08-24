It is almost time for a new season to begin. September always marks the start of something new – a new school year, new TV shows, and a refreshed cultural agenda. Rialto Theatre already has preparations underway for a jam-packed new month that kicks off in a week’s time.

The month begins with the Rialto Cinema series featuring outdoor cinema evenings. SEK parking area behind the theatre will transform into an open-air cinema showing award-winning and independent productions from around the world, subtitled in Greek and English.

The French film, The Marching Band will launch the programme with a special screening on September 5. The film won the Best Comedy Award from the European Film Academy and is a story about two brothers separated by fate but reunited through music. With several awards, nominations and festival screenings under its belt, it finally makes a stop in Limassol for one night only.

A few more film nights will follow, showing the award-winning Italian film There’s Still Tomorrow on Septmber 7, the Greek Kyuka: Before Summer’s End two days later, followed by The Mohican the following day and Dog on Trial on September 12.

Then on September 14, the touching Cypriot theatre production Franz Kafka’s Doll will step onto the Rialto Theatre stage, bringing to life a heartwarming story. Directed by Kostas Silvestros, with dramaturgy by Stavros Stavrou, two renowned artists in the theatre world, the play is based on a true story about Franz Kafka and a little girl who lost her doll. Through music, song, letters and a language all can understand, old and young are transported to a magical world.

Music is up next the following evening as world-renowned Argentinian and American virtuoso guitarist Hernan Romero will perform live. Joined by a group of international and local professional musicians as well as a couple of inspirational tango champions, they will present a show full of passion and energy.

Two days later, on September 17, the theatre collaborates with the Limassol Book Fair to bring the visionary thinker, best-selling author, philosopher, and founder of the European School of Economics Elio D’Anna to Cyprus for the first time. The author of the best seller The School for Gods, D’Anna is known worldwide for his bold ideas on leadership, inner economy and the power of dreaming and this evening is bound to be filled with inspiration. The event will be in English with simultaneous subtitling in other languages.

Wrapping up September’s events is a choreographic performance by Elena Antoniou in collaboration with Maria Spivak. Dancer Antoniou and musician Spivak will meet on stage for the first time to present ODE on September 27 at 8.30pm and 28 at 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

September at Rialto Theatre

Outdoor screenings, theatrical productions, dance performances, and live music. Throughout September. www.rialto.com.cy