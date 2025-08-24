Nineteen-year-old Christos Christakis from Aradippou died after suffering critical injuries earlier this week in an being hit by a vehicle in a parking area near Mackenzie Beach in Larnaca, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the teen passed away shortly after 6pm on Saturday at the American Medical Center in Nicosia, where he had been hospitalised since the night of the incident on Monday, August 18.

Police said the exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination to be carried out at a later stage.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday, when another 19-year-old — who was in a vehicle with a peer — accidentally struck Christakis as he was attempting to approach the car in order to get in. The impact caused him to fall and strike his head on the ground.

Christakis was initially taken to Larnaca General Hospital but, due to the severity of his condition, he was intubated and transferred to Nicosia General Hospital, before later being moved to the American Medical Center.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police carried out a reconstruction of the incident and reviewed CCTV footage from the area. However, it was determined that surveillance cameras do not cover the specific section where the incident occurred.

Statements have been taken from several individuals who were present at the time, and authorities are seeking additional witnesses who may have seen the incident.

Larnaca CID is continuing its investigation.