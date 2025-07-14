Faneromeni25 Arts Festival continues its programme of cultural events on July 17, 2025, with the musical and dance piece “KATHARSIS”, performed by the group OGMIOS
Inspired by the relationship between history and myth, the performance continues the play “Ogmios
Slays Gargantuan at Golgoi” where narration and music travelled to the Mediterranean, creating fantastic myths around the deity Ogmios.
In this new piece, Ogmios is exorcised, with dance and light design enhancing the narrative and adding a new dimension to the experience. The performance blends music, dance and operatic spectacle with a strong innovative character. Audience members can expect elements of rock, contemporary classical and electronic music combine with polyrhythmic structures and atmospheric vocals.
Andys Skordis and Panagiotis Minas create a sonic atmosphere with drums, guitar, vocals and electronics, while dancers Melissa Konstantinidis Garo and Ioli Kaskani bring the darkness of the performance to the stage, dissolving boundaries with the audience.
Contributors
- Panagiotis Mena – Music Composition/Execution (Percussion, Voice, Electronics)
- Andys Skordis – Music Composition/Execution (Guitar, Keyboards, Voice, Flutes)
- Melissa Konstantinidi/ Ioli Kaskani – choreography/dance
- Christina Sokratous – costume designer/costumes
- Faisal Mroue – video projections
- Andreas Petrou – lighting design
Event information
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025
- Time: 8.30pm
- Doors open: 8pm
- Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia
- Entrance: Free
Events take place with all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff observed, and are accessible to disabled groups.
Please also note: during events, photos and/or videos are taken, with images of visitors potentially used for promotional purposes or provided to the media or uploaded on the Internet. By attending events, the public automatically gives organisers the right to use the photos/videos taken.
For more information, visit the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org, and follow the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)
- Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation
- 86-90 Faneromenis, 1011 Nicosia
- For information: 22 128175
- www.boccf.org
