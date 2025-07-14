Faneromeni25 Arts Festival continues its programme of cultural events on July 17, 2025, with the musical and dance piece “KATHARSIS”, performed by the group OGMIOS

Inspired by the relationship between history and myth, the performance continues the play “Ogmios

Slays Gargantuan at Golgoi” where narration and music travelled to the Mediterranean, creating fantastic myths around the deity Ogmios.



In this new piece, Ogmios is exorcised, with dance and light design enhancing the narrative and adding a new dimension to the experience. The performance blends music, dance and operatic spectacle with a strong innovative character. Audience members can expect elements of rock, contemporary classical and electronic music combine with polyrhythmic structures and atmospheric vocals.

Andys Skordis and Panagiotis Minas create a sonic atmosphere with drums, guitar, vocals and electronics, while dancers Melissa Konstantinidis Garo and Ioli Kaskani bring the darkness of the performance to the stage, dissolving boundaries with the audience.

Contributors

Panagiotis Mena – Music Composition/Execution (Percussion, Voice, Electronics)

Andys Skordis – Music Composition/Execution (Guitar, Keyboards, Voice, Flutes)

Melissa Konstantinidi/ Ioli Kaskani – choreography/dance

Christina Sokratous – costume designer/costumes

Faisal Mroue – video projections

Andreas Petrou – lighting design

Event information

Duration: 60 minutes

60 minutes Date : Thursday, July 17, 2025

: Thursday, July 17, 2025 Time : 8.30pm

: 8.30pm Doors open: 8pm

8pm Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia Entrance: Free

Events take place with all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff observed, and are accessible to disabled groups.

Please also note: during events, photos and/or videos are taken, with images of visitors potentially used for promotional purposes or provided to the media or uploaded on the Internet. By attending events, the public automatically gives organisers the right to use the photos/videos taken.

