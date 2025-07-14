Warner Bros. Discovery and Cablenet proudly announce a major expansion of their strategic partnership with the launch of HBO Max content catalogue via the HBO Max streaming service app in Cablenet subscription plans. With this move, Cablenet becomes the first local partner in Cyprus to offer customers full access to the HBO Max content catalogue via the official HBO Max app.

The service will officially launch on July 22, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the Cypriot entertainment landscape. Selected Cablenet plans will now include HBO Max as part of the customer’s subscription, giving subscribers seamless access to a rich library of globally-acclaimed series, blockbuster movies and exclusive originals, all through the convenience of the HBO Max app.

Cablenet subscribers will be able to combine their internet, mobile and TV plans with the HBO Max app, elevating their entertainment experience, based on their needs. For more details about Cablenet plans and expression of interest, follow the link.

Unmatched access to premium content

Cablenet customers will be among the first in Cyprus to enjoy HBO Max’s extensive content offering, including the latest seasons of “Rick and Morty”, beloved series like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory”, and blockbuster films such as “Sinners”, “A Minecraft Movie”, “Mickey 17”, “Alto Knights”, “Barbie”, “Dune”, and the full “Harry Potter” film collection.

In addition, fans can continue enjoying award-winning and critically-acclaimed series like “The Last of Us”, “The White Lotus”, “Game of Thrones”, “House of the Dragon”, “Succession”, “The Penguin”, “Sex and the City”, “The Sopranos”, “Industry”, “Peacemaker”, and “And Just Like That…” – all available in the HBO Max app via Cablenet.

Enhanced experience via HBO Max App

With access to the HBO Max app, Cablenet subscribers will benefit from a more personalised and enriched streaming experience, including features such as multiple user profiles, watchlists and advanced content discovery tools. The app also supports seamless viewing across devices and continues to be available, taking your home service with you while travelling throughout the EEA under the European Portability Regulation, as well getting access to the local version of Max when travelling to countries where Max is available outside of the EEA.

Best-in-class entertainment

Ioannis Mavridis, CEO of Cablenet, hailed the milestone: “We are proud to be the first partner in Cyprus to bring the full HBO Max experience to our customers,” she said. “Delivering best-in-class entertainment in the Cypriot market is one more testament to our commitment to be an innovating and value-added partner to our customers”

Jamie Cooke, EVP and MD, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Turkey, and EMEA Creative Agency and Pay TV, Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed his own anticipation at the partnership. “We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with Cablenet and bring the iconic HBO Max brand and its world-renowned content to audiences in Cyprus,” he said. “This partnership ensures fans across Cyprus get closer to the stories and characters they love, with the flexibility and quality they expect from a premium service.”

Looking ahead, Cablenet viewers can look forward to even more exciting HBO Max releases. These include “Task”, a gripping new HBO Original from Brad Ingelsby (“Mare of Easttown”) starring Mark Ruffalo, exploring crime and redemption in a blue-collar American town, as well as “IT: Welcome to Derry”, a chilling prequel series to Stephen King’s “It”, set 27 years before the events of the iconic films.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

About HBO Max

HBO Max is the premier global streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation and live sports and news (where available). HBO Max is the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory”, all in one place.

About Cablenet

Cablenet Communication Systems PLC is a leading and growing telecommunications provider in Cyprus. Since 2003, the company has focused on delivering top-notch connectivity and entertainment through its advanced fiber-coaxial network. Cablenet offers internet, a wide range of TV channels with exclusive sports content, and reliable fixed and mobile telephony services. As a full Mobile Network Operator with its own 4G/5G spectrums, Cablenet is rapidly expanding its mobile presence. The company is proud of its high customer satisfaction and is constantly enhancing its services, like bringing HBO Max to its customers in Cyprus. Cablenet is dedicated to enriching daily life by keeping its customers connected to what they love.