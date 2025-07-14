More than 37,000 kilograms of used batteries were recycled in Cyprus during the first half of 2025, according to the non-profit organisation Afis Cyprus, which coordinated a series of public awareness and collection campaigns across the island.

In a statement, Afis highlighted a number of innovative events that helped boost public participation, including a themed fun run for World Battery Day, a free ice cream giveaway in Aglandjia and a creative initiative at the Fork Food Market that offered free food or drinks to those who brought in used batteries.

The organisation also pointed to the success of its ongoing social media campaign “Toxic Relationships“, which uses humour to promote responsible battery disposal. The campaign has helped engage younger audiences on the importance of recycling.

Educational outreach remains a top priority for Afis, which continued to run school presentations, set up information stands, and establish collaborations aimed at teaching both the “how” and the “why” of proper battery recycling.

The organisation stressed that battery waste, if not managed correctly, can release hazardous substances into the environment, threatening both ecosystems and public health.

By the end of May 2025, Afis had collected 37,161kg of batteries, bringing the total collected since its establishment to 972,844kg. In the first five months of the year alone, 55 new battery recycling bins were installed across Cyprus.

“Every kg recycled means fewer toxic metals in our soil and water, a cleaner environment, and a more responsible society,” the organisation said.