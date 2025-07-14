An ongoing relationship between a man murdered in Paphos on Sunday and the man thought to have killed him’s ex-wife is now considered the main motive behind the crime, police said on Monday.

Police made the statement requesting an eight-day remand for a 78-year-old also from Paphos arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing Andreas Shiamptanis, 73.

The elder man has admitted to the crime and police are now investigating a case of premeditated murder.

The gun used by the accused was registered to his wife 30 years ago, without her knowledge, police told the court.

The relationship between her and the Shiamptanis began in 2022.

On the day of the murder, the suspect went to the beach in Timi on his way to a shooting range, when the victim blocked his way, exiting his vehicle in an attempt to attack him.

The 78-year-old said he then took the hunting rifle out of his car and shot the victim once. The victim suffered multiple wounds.

The murder weapon was handed in by the 78-year-old after confessing.

On Sunday, Shiamptanis’ abandoned vehicle was spotted by his nephew, who later also discovered the victim’s body in a ditch, alerting the police.

The suspect’s ex-wife had previously reported threats against her and the victim, with the suspect being convicted and fined, while last January he was convicted for domestic violence – related offences against her.

Prior to the murder, he allegedly also threatened a third person known to both him and the victim.

Police told the court that six statements have been taken, with 50 more in line for investigation.

The 78-year-old was remanded in police custody for eight days by Paphos district court.