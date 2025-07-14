Caffè Nero’s new store in Eleftheria Square, in the heart of Nicosia, opened its doors to members of the media, influencers and coffee lovers, offering a fresh and immersive look behind the flavours and aromas that make Caffè Nero’s coffee stand out in quality.

With 21 stores across Cyprus and more than 1,120 stores in 11 markets globally, Caffè Nero has built its reputation on the quality of its coffee – a quality rooted in deep expertise, direct partnerships with producers, and care at every stage of the journey, from bean to cup.

While the brand is much loved for its stylish cafés in unique locations — from parks and seafronts to urban centres — what truly defines it is its authenticity, consistency and passion for specialty coffee. This is exactly what we experienced first-hand during the recent Coffee Press Event in Nicosia.

Two experts, one signature experience

During the event, we had the opportunity to hear from two of Caffè Nero’s international coffee experts: David Cormack, Head of Coffee Development, and Santiago Barahona, Head of Coffee Sourcing. With deep industry knowledge and years of global experience, the two speakers brought us closer to the brand’s core culture and quality standards.

The ‘blending by flavour’ philosophy

Cormack explained how, since its founding in 1997, Caffè Nero has always prioritised flavour and technique over rapid growth. Quality and consistency lie at the heart of every decision.

One of the most fascinating parts of his presentation was the brand’s unique approach to blending: “We blend by flavour.” Specifically, Caffè Nero works with four core flavour groups, made from beans sourced from both hemispheres, to ensure freshness and consistency all year round.

All beans are roasted at the specialised Nero Roastery in London by the brand’s experienced master roasters, with each batch undergoing strict quality and flavour testing by the Caffè Nero Coffee Masters before reaching stores.

The standout cupping session

Barahona elevated the experience with a live cupping session. We had the chance to smell, break the crust, taste, and compare coffee samples — gaining sensory awareness and learning to identify flavour notes, body, acidity and aftertaste, just like the professionals do.

Specifically, samples of different coffees were ground and placed in cups in front of us. Hot water was then added, and we were asked to break the crust on top to release the full aroma of each coffee. Next, we tasted each coffee using a spoon, slurping to spread the liquid across the palate and assess flavour, body, acidity and finish. This professional tasting technique, brought to us by the Caffè Nero experts, allowed participants to explore the flavour profile of each variety and assess the quality of the beans.

Classico: Caffè Nero’s signature blend

The iconic Classico Blend, with notes of dark chocolate and caramel, remains the heart of the Caffè Nero offering. Created in 1997 by founder Gerry Ford, the blend has remained unchanged — with its recipe known to only eight people worldwide.

Single Origin Brazil: a favourite returns

The event also marked the return of Single Origin Brazil — a variety especially loved by the Cypriot audience. Grown in the Carmo de Paranaíba region of Brazil, at Fazenda Santa Cecilia, this 100% Arabica coffee is known for its clean body and smooth taste, with distinct notes of hazelnut, caramel, and chocolate. It’s now available for a limited time across all Caffè Nero stores in Cyprus and also comes in take-home packaging as part of the brand’s Coffee at Home range.

More than coffee: a way of life

What became clear to all of us was that Caffè Nero doesn’t just serve coffee — it serves experiences. From the origin of the beans to the smile of the barista who hands you your cup, every detail matters. This event wasn’t just a presentation — it was a reminder that truly great coffee is the result of passion, expertise and people who care.