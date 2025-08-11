The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has announced a series of recent decisions involving investment firms, administrative fines, revocations of earlier rulings and the granting of an exemption under takeover law.

CySEC said that at its meeting on March 17, 2025, it decided to suspend in whole the Cyprus Investment Firm authorisation of Triangleview Investments Ltd, with number 384/20, citing violations of anti-money laundering rules, deficiencies in board and management requirements, and failures to meet organisational obligations.

The regulator explained that the company must, within two months, take the necessary actions to comply with the relevant provisions.

It further stated that for as long as the suspension is in force, Triangleview Investments is not permitted to provide or carry out investment services or activities, enter into any business transaction with any person, accept new clients, or advertise itself as a provider of investment services.

However, CySEC said that the company may, consistent with the wishes of existing clients, complete all transactions already in progress and return all funds and financial instruments attributable to clients.

At its meeting on July 21, 2025, CySEC also decided to impose an administrative fine of €100 on Lydya Financial Ltd for failing to submit the QST-CIF Form for the first quarter of 2025 within the deadline set under Circular C691.

According to the regulator, the fine was imposed for non-compliance with article 56(4) of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Law concerning adherence to CySEC circulars.

In two separate decisions on the same date, CySEC re-examined information regarding Latnodo Ltd and Cossfort Ltd and decided to revoke earlier rulings made on May 13, 2024, which had found the companies in non-compliance with section 32(3) of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Law and imposed administrative fines.

As a result, the regulator has removed its announcements of June 21, 2024, regarding those previous decisions from its website.

Finally, CySEC said that at its meeting on August 4, 2025, it granted Albacon Ventures Ltd an exemption from the obligation to make a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Astarta Holding Plc, which would otherwise arise from the proposed acquisition, or gradual acquisition, of 244,679 ordinary shares in the company.

It stated that the exemption was granted on the basis that the total voting rights to be acquired would be below one per cent of Astarta Holding Plc’s voting rights.

CySEC explained that the exemption is subject to conditions, including that the acquisition must be completed within twelve months and that any changes in the number of voting shares in the company must be taken into account when calculating the one per cent threshold.

It added that if Albacon Ventures or Viktor Ivanchyk, who is acting in concert with the company, dispose of any shares, the exemption will no longer apply to any further acquisitions.