Limassol continues to dominate the Cyprus rental market with the highest average asking rent at €3,057 per month in July 2025, while Larnaca offers the most affordable options at €1,277, according to a report from Landbank Analytics.

The report also shows that apartment availability across the island has fallen sharply, with only 1,390 units listed for rent compared to 3,257 in January.

Andreas Christophorides, CEO of Landbank Group, said the analysis highlights notable regional differences in both supply and pricing, noting that July falls within the peak rental demand period, which explains the reduced number of listings across Cyprus, “just 1,390 available apartments,” as he put it.

He also pointed out that a similar analysis in January showed 3,257 units on the market and described the rental market as reflecting the unique dynamics of each district, shaped by local demand, property type and size, “all contributing to a highly varied price landscape.”

Limassol stands out with the largest supply of apartments, recording 1,013 available units.

Nicosia follows with 191 listings, while Larnaca has 128 and Paphos only 54.

By contrast, the free area of Famagusta shows the most limited supply, with just four apartments on the market.

In Limassol, two-bedroom apartments account for nearly half of all listings, with 502 units available.

These are followed by three-bedroom apartments (304) and one-bedroom units (166). Larger properties include 33 four-bedroom and six five-bedroom apartments.

According to the announcement, average asking rents in Limassol remain the highest nationwide, reaching €1,651 for one-bedroom apartments, €2,574 for two-bedroom units, €3,812 for three-bedroom homes, €7,224 for four-bedroom properties and €7,750 for five-bedroom apartments.

Larnaca, by contrast, presents a more affordable market. Two-bedroom apartments dominate with 92 listings, alongside 15 one-bedroom units and 21 three-bedroom homes.

It is also mentioned in the statement that asking rents start at €989 for one-bedroom apartments, rising to €1,274 for two-bedroom units and €1,498 for three-bedroom properties.

Nicosia shows a balanced distribution of apartment types. The capital recorded 90 available two-bedroom apartments and 63 three-bedroom units, while there were fewer listings for one-bedroom apartments (30) and four-bedroom homes (8).

Average asking rents were €1,070 for one-bedroom apartments, €1,150 for two-bedroom units, €1,823 for three-bedroom properties and €1,433 for four-bedroom homes.

It is also said that the higher rent for three-bedroom apartments may reflect stronger demand from families and students seeking shared accommodation.

Paphos displays a similar trend, with two-bedroom apartments leading the market (34 listings), followed by one-bedroom units (11) and three-bedroom homes (9).

Average asking rents stood at €1,245 for one-bedroom apartments, €1,441 for two-bedroom units and €1,983 for three-bedroom properties.

In Famagusta district, only three two-bedroom apartments were listed in July, with an average asking rent of €2,150.