A four-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being struck by a car in Yeroskipou this afternoon. The incident happened at about 2.20pm on Vassilis Michaelides Street. Police said a 36-year-old woman was driving when, under circumstances still being investigated, she hit the child.

An ambulance rushed the girl to Paphos General Hospital. Doctors there found she had suffered a fractured skull. Because of the seriousness of her injury, she was transferred to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia. She remains there under treatment. Her condition has been described by doctors as serious.

Paphos Traffic Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Officers have not yet released details about the exact cause or whether any charges will be brought.

Police have urged drivers and pedestrians to be cautious, especially in busy areas, as investigations continue.