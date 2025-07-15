The belongings of a 68-year-old woman, which had been stolen earlier from a beach in Limassol, were recovered by members of the bicycle police in the possession of a 27-year-old suspect.
According to police, the woman reported that while she was swimming, an unknown individual stole her bag, which contained two mobile phones, a wallet with €200 in cash, bank cards, and clothing.
She also told officers that she had seen a suspicious person in the area about half an hour before the theft occurred.
Acting on the description provided, bicycle patrol officers located a 27-year-old man in the Molos area who matched the suspect’s description.
The man was found in possession of the two mobile phones, €140 in cash, and several packs of cigarettes. A further search led to the discovery of the rest of the woman’s belongings discarded nearby.
The suspect was arrested and, during questioning, reportedly admitted to the theft.
