A new dance performance arrives soon to enrich Limassol’s cultural scene as Milena Ugren Koulas presents Mutated Gene. With an exciting selection of Cypriot and international dancers on the stage of Theatro Ena, the Versus performance will explore the complexity of human experiences and the ever-shifting concept of identity, taking elements from scientific research.

Mutated Gene will be presented on August 3 at 8.30pm in Limassol with a dynamic cast of seven artists. Participating are dancers Apollonas Anastasiades, Magda Argyridou, Giannis Economides, Christopher Mills, Anna Nicolaou, Melina Sofocleous and Katerina Tylliridou, while original music will be performed live by George and Dafni Koulas.

“In my new choreographic work, I was inspired by science-based research on how what we believe to be our true nature is an adaptation to the circumstances, environment, and experiences we live in. With the dancers, I explored how identity is shaped by what we endure, the experiences we go through, and our relationships and attachments to the people around us,” says Milena.

Merging movement with thought-provoking ideas, Mutated Gene promises an emotionally rich and visually engaging performance that reflects on transformation, resilience and the deep imprint of our surroundings.

Mutated Gene

Dance performance choreographed by Milena Ugren Koulas. August 3. Theatre Ena, Versus, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10. For reservations call: 99-386168