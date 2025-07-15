The Ygia Group this week announced that it has completed the acquisition of Eden Medical Center, making it the largest private provider of inpatient care in Cyprus, with more than 270 beds.

The Ygia hospital, which is already the largest private hospital in Cyprus and fully integrated into the General Healthcare System (GeSY), announced the deal’s completion following all necessary approvals from the Commission for the Protection of Competition.

The Eden Medical Center in Larnaca was founded in 2018. Its rehabilitation services are designed for individuals recovering from injuries or living with disabilities, neurological disorders, post-operative conditions, respiratory and cardiac problems, or other issues requiring support to restore, improve, or maintain function and quality of life.

Its palliative care services focus on patients facing serious or life-threatening illnesses, aiming to relieve symptoms and improve quality of life for both patients and their families.

“With this acquisition, ECM Partners, which holds over 90 per cent of the Ygia Group, marks another important milestone in its long-term strategy to invest in health infrastructure in Cyprus and the wider region,” said Savvas Liassis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ECM Partners and the Ygia Group.

“The strong reputation of Eden Medical Center in rehabilitation and palliative care aligns perfectly with our vision to create an integrated, patient-centred healthcare system,” he added.

“We are proud to support the expansion of the Ygia Group into a comprehensive healthcare provider that not only focuses on treating illness, but also on recovery, dignity, and quality of life,” he said.

“Through this transaction, we reaffirm our commitment to building resilient, accessible, and future-ready health systems across Southeastern Europe,” he further stated.

With the transaction complete, ECM Partners is moving further ahead with its strategic goal of strengthening the broader healthcare sector in Cyprus and the Mediterranean region more generally.

“Today we are pleased to announce the acquisition of Eden Medical Center by Ygia Hospital,” said Mr Polyvios Dionysiou, CEO of Ygia.

“This strategic move further strengthens our commitment to providing comprehensive and continuous healthcare, covering and coordinating the entire spectrum from hospital treatment to rehabilitation and reintegration into daily life,” he said.

“With the inclusion of Eden in our network, we ensure high standards of quality and full coverage of our patients’ needs,” he added.

“Our goal is to continue innovating in the healthcare sector and to offer a care system that puts people at its core,” he concluded.

Ygia Hospital was established in 1983 in Limassol and is the largest private hospital in Cyprus. It employs 560 staff, works with 180 doctors, and currently operates 178 beds.

It is fully part of GeSY and offers a complete range of medical services, including all specialties, diagnostic departments, an accident and emergency unit, an intensive care unit, and a clinical laboratory.

“Throughout its operation, Ygia has been a pioneer in offering high-quality patient-focused services, applying the most advanced and scientifically proven medical protocols, supported by cutting-edge equipment,” the announcement mentioned.

“It has also developed a comprehensive management system incorporating internationally recognised quality and safety accreditations and certifications,” it added.

Following the acquisition of Eden Medical Center, the Ygia Group now becomes the largest private provider of inpatient care in Cyprus, with over 270 beds.

ECM Partners is a leading investment management firm regulated by the Slovenian Securities Market Agency, focused on majority investments.

The firm has longstanding partnerships with top global investment funds and has invested over €1 billion to date.

What is more, the announcement pointed out that it was one of the first institutional investors in Central and Southeastern Europe and maintains a strong presence with offices in Cyprus, Greece, Slovenia, and Croatia.

Since 2019, the organisation has focused on the development of the broader medical and pharmaceutical sector, starting with the majority acquisition of the pharmaceutical manufacturer Famar in Greece, Spain, and Italy, followed by its acquisitions of Ygia Hospital and Eden Medical Center in Cyprus.

ECM Partners also holds a stake in the UK-based biotech research platform Bio-ReCell, which specialises in rapid and targeted cell isolation for use in cellular and gene therapies.