The Limassol district administration announced on Tuesday that construction has begun on a €9.5 million wastewater and rainwater drainage system in Palodia, a village located about 11 kilometres from Limassol.

“We consider this an important infrastructure project, expected to significantly improve the daily lives and overall quality of life of Palodia residents,” the district administration said.

The project includes 28 kilometres of gravity-based wastewater pipelines, three pumping stations, and approximately 1.5 kilometres of rainwater drainage pipelines. Construction is expected to take around two and a half years.

In the first phase, work will focus on the southeastern area of the village, which currently faces the most severe drainage problems, according to the district administration.

“This section will be connected to the existing sewerage network via 1st April Street,” the announcement said, noting that it will also serve as the main link to neighbouring Ayia Fyla.

The new system aims to eliminate the need for septic and absorbent pits, along with problems such as overflows and unpleasant odours. It is also expected to improve health and environmental conditions, protect the water table and subsoil, and reduce the risk of flooding by properly directing rainwater to natural outlets.

The Limassol district government emphasised that the projects were an essential part of environmental protection and sustainable urban development.