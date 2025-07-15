House president Annita Demetriou on Tuesday called on the European Union and the international community to produce “actions, not words” on the matter of the Cyprus problem, as parliament held a special session to mark the 51st anniversary of the Greek junta-sponsored coup d’état which overthrew the government led by Archbishop Makarios III in 1974.

She began by speaking about the forthcoming enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, which is set to begin in New York on Wednesday, and said it is “imperative, despite the low expectations, that it constitute another step towards restarting the negotiation process, with the aim of a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem”.

“We have repeatedly indicated that our side must approach this new effort with clear political will, always adhering to the agreed framework, as defined in the relevant United Nations security council resolutions,” she said.

She added that Cyprus must now “seek the most active involvement of the EU and the international community” in resolving the Cyprus problem.

“We must highlight and exploit our geostrategic position, investing in alliances, moving in full coordination with Greece, our strongest and most reliable ally. The Cyprus problem cannot be addressed in isolation, but only within the framework of international developments,” she said.

As such, she said it is “time for the international community and the EU in particular to move from words to actions”.

“Double standards cannot be the rule. It is also vital for Turkey itself to understand that its European prospects and its relations with the EU depend on its stance on the Cyprus problem,” she said.

She added that she has “no illusions”, and that “Turkey’s ultimate goal remains the complete alteration of the demographic character and the elimination of every Greek and Christian element from our occupied land”.

“The pinnacle of Turkish intransigence is the insistence of the occupying leader [Ersin Tatar] and Ankara itself on a two-state solution and the proposal of terms and conditions, such as the acceptance of sovereign equality, thus blowing out of the water any prospect of substantive negotiations,” she said.

Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou, meanwhile, stressed that time is running out for a solution to the Cyprus problem to be found.

“The finalisation of partition threatens us more than ever, since the occupying power is exploiting the passage of time to consolidate partition, both on the grounds and in the minds of the people. Time is running out. The longest deadlock ever is ongoing, and the Turkish side, Turkey, and the Turkish Cypriot leadership are now supporting a two-state solution,” he said.

He added, “if we want and mean that we reject partition and are not just silently comfortable with it, our policy needs to have concrete elements”.

Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos said his party “remains committed to achieving a solution which must provide the continuation and evolution of the Republic of Cyprus into a functional, federal, and normal state, liberated from Turkish occupation, free from the Turkish occupation, free from the Turkish army”.

He added that Diko “remains committed to a solution for a state which can be the home for all the Cypriot people – Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians, and Latins”.

“To achieve this, we must forge unity around everything which unites us. We must support the president [Nikos Christodoulides] in the great effort to restart negotiations. We must support him to achieve a more active involvement on the part of the EU, the upgrading of our country’s geostrategic role, and the formation of strong alliances,” he said.

He added, “we must above all send a clear message that the Cypriot people will never accept a two-state solution, will never accept a confederation of two states, and will never accept a situation which will legalise the occupation or turn Cyprus into a Turkish protectorate”.