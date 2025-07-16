Cyprus’ industrial production showed no change in May 2025, compared with the same month a year earlier, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

This followed sustained growth in Cyprus during the prior months, including a 5.4 per cent annual increase in April 2025 and a 2.2 per cent rise in March .

In contrast, industrial production in the euro area increased by 1.7 per cent month‑on‑month in May, while the EU as a whole saw a 1.5 per cent rise.

Annual figures also pointed upwards, with output growing by 3.7 per cent across the euro area and 3.4 per cent across the EU compared with May 2024.

During May, Cyprus saw a 1.9 per cent drop in industrial output compared with April 2025, according to seasonally adjusted data .

Cyprus’ production trends over the previous six months were more varied, with strong growth in December 2024 (3.6 per cent) and January (1.7 per cent), followed by declines in February (‑1.0 per cent) and March (‑1.4 per cent), a rebound in April (0.9 per cent), and the downturn in May .

Within the euro area, major industrial categories showed mixed results in May.

Intermediate goods output fell by 1.7 per cent, energy production rose by 3.7 per cent, capital goods rose by 2.7 per cent, durable consumer goods declined by 1.9 per cent, and non‑durable consumer goods surged by 8.5 per cent.

The EU mirrored this pattern with smaller shifts. Energy was up by 3.2 per cent while non‑durables rose by 7.1 per cent.

On the other hand, Intermediate goods fell 1.3 per cent and durable goods fell 1.8 per cent .

Ireland recorded the highest month‑on‑month rise in May at 12.4 per cent, with Malta and Germany also growing by 3.4 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

Eurostat reported that the steepest monthly declines were in Croatia (‑2.9 per cent), Slovakia (‑2.8 per cent), and Belgium (‑2.7 per cent).

On an annual basis, Ireland led with a 40.7 per cent increase, while Finland and Sweden posted 5.9 per cent and 5.0 per cent growth respectively.

The most significant yearly declines occurred in Belgium (‑7.3 per cent), Bulgaria (‑6.5 per cent), and Denmark (‑4.2 per cent).

Cyprus’ May data contrasts sharply with Ireland’s volatility, described by Eurostat as “very volatile” due to multinational production structures, but remains consistent with trends in other mid‑sized EU economies