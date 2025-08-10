Parataxis Holdings is establishing a major $640 million Bitcoin treasury, targeting US and Korean investors following its public listing.

Simultaneously, former President Donald Trump has signed an executive order unlocking the vast $9 trillion US retirement market for cryptocurrency investments, including Bitcoin.

This move potentially grants over 90 million American savers access to crypto within their 401(k) plans, signalling accelerating institutional adoption. Consequently, Bitcoin’s appeal as a treasury asset is strengthening.

Moreover, alongside Bitcoin, a specific affordable altcoin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is attracting significant investment during its ongoing presale, presenting an early entry opportunity.

Bitcoin gains institutional momentum

This dual development significantly boosts Bitcoin’s institutional profile. Parataxis Holdings, merging with SilverBox Corp IV, is strategically acquiring South Korea’s Bridge Biotherapeutics. It will rebrand this entity as Parataxis Korea, creating a direct operational base.

The firm’s explicit goal involves building its substantial Bitcoin reserve. Edward Chin, Parataxis CEO, emphasizes realizing their vision for differentiated Bitcoin exposure.

Furthermore, Trump’s policy shift dramatically broadens Bitcoin’s potential investor base. Millions of Americans can now potentially allocate retirement funds towards Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, fueling mainstream acceptance. Therefore, Bitcoin’s position appears increasingly robust.

Mutuum Finance presale hits phase six

Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is demonstrating remarkable presale traction. Currently, Phase 6 is underway, offering tokens at $0.035 each. This phase is selling out rapidly.

Investors have already contributed over $14,250,000 since the presale began. Furthermore, more than 670 million MUTM tokens have been sold to date. Total MUTM holders now exceed 15,000.

The current price represents a substantial 250% increase from the opening phase price of $0.01. Once Phase 6 concludes, Phase 7 will commence immediately, raising the token price by 14.3% to $0.04. Consequently, the window for securing tokens at $0.035 is closing fast.

MUTM project utility and value

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a dual-path lending platform operating on efficient Layer-2 technology. This design drastically cuts transaction costs while increasing speed. The platform will feature Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending for stable yields using major assets like BTC and ETH.

Additionally, it incorporates Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending for negotiating custom loans, including using memecoins as collateral. This utility drives inherent token demand.

Remarkably, MUTM will launch at $0.06, meaning current Phase 6 buyers anticipate a potential 400% return at that stage. Post-launch, analysts project a feasible rise towards $1.80, supported by real platform usage and its fixed 4 billion token supply.

Robust security underpins MUTM

Security remains paramount for Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project team successfully finalized a comprehensive CertiK audit. CertiK’s assessment awarded Mutuum Finance (MUTM) a 95.00 security score, confirming a solid security posture.

Crucially, the audit uncovered no vulnerabilities within the smart contracts. Moreover, no security incidents have occurred in the past 90 days.

To further bolster security, Mutuum Finance has launched an official Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. A substantial $50,000 USDT reward pool is allocated, split across four tiers (Critical, Major, Minor, Low) based on vulnerability severity.

Similarly, a $100,000 giveaway is active: ten winners will each receive $10,000. Participation requires submitting a wallet address, completing specific quests, and a minimum $50 presale investment.

Additionally, a new dashboard tracks the top 50 token holders, rewarding their commitment with bonus tokens.

Strategic crypto investment window

Parataxis’s massive Bitcoin treasury commitment and expanded US retirement access highlight Bitcoin’s institutional maturation. Concurrently, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a tangible, utility-driven altcoin opportunity during its final lower-priced presale phase.

Phase 6 provides immediate entry before the next price hike. Examine Mutuum Finance (MUTM) today and consider participating in its presale journey.

