The risk of forest fires breaking out on Monday has been set at “red alert”, the forestry department said on Sunday afternoon.

It also warned the public that the act of causing a forest fire “is an offence which carries severe penalties”.

As such, it called on people to “be particularly careful during excursions” and to “avoid actions which may cause a fire”.

Anyone who notices smoke or a fire is urged to call the forestry department at 1407 or the fire brigade at 112.